BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $33,411,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

