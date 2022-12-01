Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Biogen worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

