Binance USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.24 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion and $8.24 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00506698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.65 or 0.30821707 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,234,030,900 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.