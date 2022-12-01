Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $307.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,521 shares of company stock worth $10,898,042 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

