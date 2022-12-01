Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 169.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,090.9%.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 614.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

