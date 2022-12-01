Berenberg Bank Raises K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €25.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €23.00 ($23.71) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.49) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.18) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

