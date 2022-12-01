Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €86.00 ($88.66) to €87.00 ($89.69) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

