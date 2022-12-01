Barry D. Quart Sells 21,959 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 280,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,172. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

