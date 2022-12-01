Barry D. Quart Sells 21,959 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 280,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,172. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.