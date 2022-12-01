Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 179.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,609 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,022 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.