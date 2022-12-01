Barclays Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENB. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.82.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.77. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$46.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.