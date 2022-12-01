Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

BPHLY opened at 34.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 32.00. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of 28.97 and a 1 year high of 40.58.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.