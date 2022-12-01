Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $123,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

BMO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.