Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4471 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

