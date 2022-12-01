Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Sells 1,418,056 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,418,056 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 4.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.21% of American International Group worth $82,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. 132,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,742. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

