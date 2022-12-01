Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Invests $32.27 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 67,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,272,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $7,322,840. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,848. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $679.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.30. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

