Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Decreases Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC cut its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,358 shares during the quarter. Immunocore comprises 0.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.57% of Immunocore worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $2,725,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Immunocore Trading Down 5.7 %

About Immunocore

Immunocore stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 5,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,126. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

