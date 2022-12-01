Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.79 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00016258 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.70 or 0.06295538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00505130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.66 or 0.30724376 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.