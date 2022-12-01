Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.09. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.