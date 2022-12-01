Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
