AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS AXIM remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 32,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
