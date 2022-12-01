Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $56.63 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $694.25 million and approximately $56.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.93 or 0.00040413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00246027 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,170,277 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,170,276.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.85791492 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $44,826,307.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

