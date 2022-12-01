AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.71

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.71 ($24.44) and traded as high as €27.29 ($28.13). AXA shares last traded at €27.10 ($27.94), with a volume of 4,321,422 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €32.90 ($33.92) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.20) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

AXA Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.73.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

