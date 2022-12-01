Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,026.06

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,026.06 ($12.27) and traded as low as GBX 979 ($11.71). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($12.44), with a volume of 259,361 shares changing hands.

Avon Protection Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £311.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,088.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,026.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is currently -0.46%.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.