AVINOC (AVINOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $760,254.19

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $81.94 million and approximately $760,254.19 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

