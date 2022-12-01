Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 20,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 503,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RNA shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

About Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

