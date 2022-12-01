Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in November

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Avacta Group stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Avacta Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

