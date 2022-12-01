AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00. The company traded as high as $2,609.29 and last traded at $2,584.53, with a volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,579.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,467.73.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 127.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,356.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2,208.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.