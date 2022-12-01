Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Shares Up 4.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.07 and last traded at 1.04. 52,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 461,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.99.

Austin Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austin Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austin Gold in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Austin Gold in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Austin Gold in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

