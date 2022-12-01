Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 5,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,453,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.