Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 5,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,453,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
See Also
