AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AuraSource Price Performance
AuraSource stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. AuraSource has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
AuraSource Company Profile
