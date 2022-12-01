AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AuraSource stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. AuraSource has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

