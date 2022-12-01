Augur (REP) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Augur (REP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.80 or 0.00034262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $63.81 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00504155 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.30665094 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
