ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.11

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.11 and traded as high as C$44.98. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$43.34, with a volume of 27,123 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATA. Cormark cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

