Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $4,492,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.43. 18,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,391. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

