Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $118.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

