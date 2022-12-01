Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Down 99.0% in November

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACII traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 25,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,937. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

