Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $955,408.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $892,383. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,627,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,425. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.