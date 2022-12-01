Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atento

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

