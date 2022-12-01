Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
Featured Articles
