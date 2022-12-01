Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 523,434 shares of company stock valued at $205,055. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Astrotech by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,588. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.64.
Astrotech shares are going to reverse split on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
