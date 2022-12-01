Astar 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.11 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $61.13 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

