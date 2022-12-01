Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Associated British Foods stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Investec cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

