Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) Insider Susan Sternglass Noble Acquires 2,500 Shares

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) insider Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,725 ($11,634.17).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DGN opened at GBX 411 ($4.92) on Thursday. Asia Dragon Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 345 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.33. The stock has a market cap of £489.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Asia Dragon Trust alerts:

Asia Dragon Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Asia Dragon Trust’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

