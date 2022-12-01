Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.05

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.05 and last traded at $112.26, with a volume of 3328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ashland by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

