Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Up 31.8% in November

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 14,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
