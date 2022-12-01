Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Up 31.8% in November

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 14,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

