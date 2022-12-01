ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $56.72 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. ASD has a market capitalization of $56.72 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,943.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00246483 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.08387906 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,829,436.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

