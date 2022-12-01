ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $54.87 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. ASD has a market cap of $54.87 million and $1.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,091.42 or 1.00035090 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010537 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040421 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00244938 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.08387906 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,829,436.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

