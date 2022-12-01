Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Up 7.2 %

ARVN opened at $41.04 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.