Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.79 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and $32.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005898 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,839,472 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

