Argus Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Argus from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

