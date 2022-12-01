Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Up 1.9%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 86,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 509,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Arena Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$214.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

