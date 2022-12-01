Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.34 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076442 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060287 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010182 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024601 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005327 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000277 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
