Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) is Caxton Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Arcellx comprises approximately 2.5% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Arcellx Price Performance

Arcellx Profile

NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,492. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

